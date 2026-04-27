Euphoria Season 3: How The HBO Series Ends The Jules-Cal Storyline

Don't attend any weddings if you haven't seen "The Ballad of Palladin," the third episode of "Euphoria" Season 3. Spoilers ahead!

Anyone who's been watching "Euphoria" since it kicked off its run in 2019 is familiar with the ... situation between Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane). After all, it's basically the inciting incident that begins the whole narrative. Now, in Season 3 of Sam Levinson's series (which may or may not be its final outing and which jumps ahead in time by five years), the two bury the hatchet, and it's weirdly beautiful to witness.

So, what happened between them initially? As a transgender teenager, Jules made a habit, in Season 1 of "Euphoria," of meeting strangers on the Internet — usually older men — and arranging trysts, and one of them happened to be with Cal, the father of her high school classmate Nate (Jacob Elordi). (I should say here that Jules is a minor and lying about her age, which makes what Cal did with her completely illegal.) Unbeknownst to Jules, Cal enjoyed taping his encounters with young queer lovers, and he did ... and the tape of Jules becomes a bigger issue throughout Season 2 after the footage is stolen in the Season 1 finale "And Salt the Earth Behind You."

Nate returns the video to Jules in Season 2 after significant strife and apologizes to her for its existence; when she reunites with Cal at his son's wedding, the two discuss the video, what happened between them, and come to a sort of strange and final understanding without anyone else at the event — especially Cal's wife Marsha (Paula Marshall) — finding out. Not only is it strangely touching to see this, but it does something "Euphoria" rarely does: closes the loop on a major storyline.