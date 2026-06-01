Euphoria Season 4 - Will It Happen?

Stop reading now if you haven't watched the series finale of "Euphoria," titled "In God We Trust." Spoilers ahead.

"Euphoria" Season 3 has ended, after a rather divisive season with some pretty big moments, like a wedding straight out of "Game of Thrones." Now that it's over, the question becomes, what happens next? Where does the story go?

Well, nowhere, it turns out. On the New York Times' Popcast music podcast, "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson announced that the show has come to an end — despite no one referring to this as the final season or the final episode as a series finale.

"In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me," Levinson said, calling the show's story "a tragic one in the end — but it's also the truth." According to Levinson, "If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it's very possible it'll kill you." HBO confirmed to the Times that the show is officially over.

The news is not entirely surprising, even if Levinson has spent the last year avoiding saying whether there would be more "Euphoria" after season 3. Zendaya had said in the past that she thought the show was ending with this season, and /Film's Nina Starner made the case early in the season that this very much felt like the end of "Euphoria."

As Levinson explained in the podcast, the fate of Zendaya's Rue was impacted by the tragic passing of star Angus Cloud. The creator confirmed that he "had originally written a different trajectory for the character of Rue" during the writers strike of 2023. Ultimately, he decided that this story of addiction couldn't really end happily.