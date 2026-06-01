Euphoria Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happens To Zendaya's Rue?

The episode opens just as the previous one ended — with Rue seemingly at the mercy of Faye (Chloe Cherry) and white supremacist Wayne (Toby Wallace) in Laurie's compound. After she gets what she needs, she manages to stage a daring escape — though she is dragged by a man riding horseback in the process! — and Alamo is incredibly grateful. The problem is that he offers her prescription painkillers, the source of Rue's long-standing addiction. Thankfully, she still has her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo), and she decamps to his house for a safe haven.

As Alamo's ambulance full of drugs — and girls who received illicit surgeries in Mexico — heads back, Laurie's team is intercepted by the DEA, as is Alamo's team. Laurie dies by suicide when the DEA invades her home, but because Rue's nowhere near this entire scene, she's safe ... for now.

That's what we think, anyway. When Ali wakes up, he finds Rue dead on his couch — even though she didn't take enough of the painkillers. (Ali uses a test to see if the pills were laced with fentanyl, and they were.) Elsewhere, nothing matters much for the other characters. Cassie decides to transform Nate's empty mansion into a content creation house — with Lexi as an unlikely showrunner — and hands Maddy a stack of cash, at which point she returns to her new boss Alamo.

So what happens next? Ali heads to Alamo's club with a sawed-off shotgun and a mission as Alamo attempts to seduce Maddy into sharing a life with him. Ali starts the conflict and demands that Alamo face him directly. As it turns out, Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) took the bullets out of Alamo's gun, and Ali kills him. Ali then goes to the Texas homestead Rue dreamed of, prays with the family that welcomed her, and sees a final vision of her. "God help us all," Rue intones before the show fades to black.