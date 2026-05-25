Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7 Kills Off One Of The Show's Main Characters

Don't take out any loans with shady characters if you haven't seen "Euphoria" Season 3 Episode 7, "Rain or Shine." Massive spoilers ahead!

"Euphoria" just killed off its first original character. So, who met an untimely end in the third season's penultimate episode, "Rain or Shine?"

That would be Nate Jacobs, played by recently minted Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi. When we catch up with high school bad boy Nate after the five-year time jump that kicks off "Euphoria" Season 3, he seems to be doing okay. He's taken over his father Cal's (the late Eric Dane) construction business and is trying to open some sort of home for physician-assisted death. (To be honest with you, this isn't particularly clear.) Nate also lives in a huge, tacky, golden mansion with his trophy wife Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney). This facade, though, is a lie; Nate is carrying quite a lot of debt, and unfortunately for him, he borrowed money from an extremely dangerous guy named Naz (Jack Topalian).

Naz has been tormenting Nate ever since his ill-fated wedding to Cassie in the season's third episode (by the time "Rain or Shine" rolls around, Nate has lost multiple toes and his left ring finger to the guy), and in this episode, Naz deals his final blow. Extorting Cassie for $1 million, Naz buries Nate alive with a pipe directly from the coffin to the surface and tells Cassie she has 72 hours to pay up. Why Naz gives Nate that handy source of oxygen isn't totally clear, but it ends up causing his death when a rattlesnake — yes, you read that right! — drops down the pipe, bites him, and kills him, only for Cassie to find his body later after a tense stand-off between Naz and Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Rest well, Nate.