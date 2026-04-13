Euphoria Season 3 Premiere: Fezco's Fate Explained After Angus Cloud's Death

Stop reading now if you haven't watched "Ándale," the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria." Spoilers ahead!

Sam Levinson's doggedly "transgressive" HBO series "Euphoria" depicts some pretty dark stuff, but it's also been hit with some very real tragedies, including the death of one of its young stars, Angus Cloud. So how did the season 3 premiere of the show, titled "Ándale," handle Cloud's passing as it pertains to his character, Fezco O'Neill?

Honestly, the answer is pretty surprising, but here's how it all shakes out. We learn, in the first few minutes of the premiere, that Zendaya's protagonist Rue Bennett is working as a drug mule for Laurie (Martha Kelly), a dangerous drug dealer that Rue inadvertently crossed during season 2. Between trips across the Mexican border, Rue visits friends like Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) and crashes on couches. During a scene between Lexi and Rue in "Ándale," we definitively learn what happened to Fezco.

Fans of "Euphoria" know that, in season 2, a romance started brewing between Lexi and Fezco. In their season 3 conversation, Rue tells Lexi she should call Fezco, who misses her. Lexi demurs, and we learn that she's been avoiding his calls ... from prison. That's right: canonically, Fezco is serving a 30-year stint in prison.

Cloud's presence on "Euphoria" was always welcome, and I honestly missed it during the premiere. I was also admittedly a little confused by the choice to keep his character alive but firmly offscreen — if "Euphoria" even continues into a fourth season, I doubt we'll get a time jump big enough to see him released from prison — but with that said, I don't know if there was a "good" way to write Fezco off.