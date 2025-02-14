The Seven Euphoria Stars Who Won't Return For Season 3

When Sam Levinson's "Euphoria" debuted on HBO, the coming-of-age series quickly became a phenomenon. It provided Zendaya the platform to become the youngest two-time Emmy winner in history as well as the youngest person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as high schooler Rue Bennett, undoubtedly the role that changed the trajectory of her entire career. Despite its edgy nature, "Euphoria" became a runaway mainstream success, one of the most discussed TV shows on social media, and the launchpad for a new class of Hollywood performers including Hunter Schaefer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Eloridi, Storm Reid, and the late Angus Cloud.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, "Euphoria" follows troubled teenage drug addict Rue after her stint in rehab, struggling to adjust to her life in Southern California and maintaining sobriety. She meets and quickly falls in love with Jules (Schaefer), but as the stress of life becomes too much to handle, Rue relapses and the butterfly effect is unfathomable. At the same time, her friends and community have issues of their own, allowing "Euphoria" to tackle taboo and provocative teenage stories often glossed over or sanitized.

Unfortunately, the drama didn't stay on-screen, and "Euphoria" has been saddled with controversy and delays. Season 3 didn't begin filming until three years after the premiere of season 2, and many of the show's supporting characters will not be appearing for a variety of reasons. As of publication, seven different cast members seen in earlier seasons will not be returning for season 3 which, if HBO and Sam Levinson are wise, will be the final season of the show.