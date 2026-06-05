10 Best Animated Anthology TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Television was built on the foundation of the status quo. Whether it was sitcoms or mysteries, TV episodes would generally have the characters wind up in the same (if not similar) place they were at the start of the installment. Nothing could ever change too much, which makes the concept of an anthology series so enticing.

When every episode or season is its own self-contained story, the writers can have characters go through any number of circumstances because we're not going to see them again. When you look at the best anthology TV series of all time, like "The Twilight Zone" and "Black Mirror," they can get truly bold with their storytelling. It's somewhat surprising there aren't more animated anthology series, given that animation allows for even greater creative liberties where the storytellers aren't even bound by the laws of physics.

The best animated anthology TV shows offer completely original stories. Quite a few of them are based on pre-existing intellectual property, giving fans more of their favorite franchises. But they're all worth your time, because even if one episode doesn't speak to you, you may fall in love with the next.