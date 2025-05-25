15 Most Underrated TV Shows On Hulu

Think to yourself for a second: How well would you do in a survival scenario? Then ask yourself how one of your family members would fare in the same situation if they only had you to rely on for help.

This exciting and/or nightmarish thought serves as the premise for the Fox reality series "Extracted," which is currently available to stream on Hulu. A group of 12 people with drastically varied skill sets and experiences with the wild are sent into the wilderness to survive the elements, build their own shelters, and hunt and forage for their food and water. Each of the 12 is aided by two family members, who are constantly watching via hidden and carried cameras. They can't speak to or otherwise communicate with the person in the wilderness, but they can send supplies to ensure their survival.

And when we say survival, we (mostly) mean it. Though we can't imagine the producers of "Extracted" would ever let any of the contestants die, they do endanger themselves quite a bit through their own lack of survival skills — one contestant might make themselves dangerously ill from drinking lake water without boiling it; another may nearly drown trying to swim for supplies. The tension of the series comes from the family members back at base, who must constantly agonize over whether they should keep the faith in their relative's (limited) survival skills or extract them and end their bid for the $250,000 cash prize.

