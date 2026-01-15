15 Best Nickelodeon Shows Of The 2000s, Ranked

At its apogee, there was something almost ineffable about Nickelodeon as a brand. Other major kid-oriented networks had clear-cut concepts: Cartoon Network was a network for cartoons, Disney Channel was the place to go if you were a Disney fan. Meanwhile, the majority of young viewers didn't even necessarily know what the name "Nickelodeon" meant. And yet, between the Nicktoons, the Nickelodeon sitcoms, and other turn-of-the-century institutions, it was easy to have a sense of what Nickelodeon was all about.

It's particularly fascinating to look back at the 2000s, which saw the Paramount-owned children's TV channel phase from the experimentation-friendly Nicktoons golden age of the '90s to a period of imperial ratings dominance before veering into corporate-jerked uncertainty in the 2010s. That transitional period saw Nickelodeon air some of the very best family-oriented American television ever, including shows that both it and its rivals have since struggled to imitate.

On this list, we're celebrating the 15 greatest Nickelodeon shows of the 2000s, between humongous megahits, underseen gems, and an all but inevitable top two.