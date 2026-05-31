5 Western TV Shows That Need A Remake

In case you haven't heard, the Western never actually died. Sure, the genre fell out of favor in the 1970s and has never ascended to the same heights. But in a post-"Yellowstone" world, you simply can't say the humble oater is dead. In fact, you might say we're experiencing somewhat of a Western renaissance, with Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular raft of neo-Western melodramas having seemingly reinvigorated interest in this long dormant genre.

We've seen plenty of "Yellowstone" clones crop up over the last decade, including shows like Netflix's would-be "Yellowstone" replacement "The Abandons" and the Netflix charter dominator "Ransom Canyon." Elsewhere, Amazon debuted "Outer Range," ABC launched "Big Sky," and The CW premiered its own "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot.

Put simply, there are plenty of shows to watch if you love "Yellowstone." But Westerns have a long and proud TV history that stretches back to well before the Sheridanization of the genre. In the 1950s and '60s, the most popular shows on TV all played out in the Old West, with "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza" being two of the most prominent examples. Beyond those two legendary small screen horse operas, there really were an astounding number of Western series produced in the mid-20th Century. With that in mind, TV executives would do well to take a look back over the various offerings to see what might work amid the Western renaissance of today.

Lucky for them, we've figured it out already. Here are five TV Westerns that should be immediately wrangled into the present.