The Forgotten '60s Sitcom That Kicked The Twilight Zone Off TV

Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" was not renewed after five seasons, and while the final seasons weren't as compelling as the entries in its initial run, the series is still lauded for its groundbreaking impact on sci-fi-centered anthology television. One of the reasons behind the show's decline in narrative integrity and audience appeal can be attributed to burnout, as Serling became exhausted from having to write fresh material in addition to serving as the series' host and executive producer. This kind of burnout was natural, as Serling had contributed to 48 scripts throughout the show's first three seasons. Then, by the time season 4 was about to premiere, something unexpected happened.

"The Twilight Zone" relied on sponsors like any other television series at the time, but it was unable to find one in 1962. According to Mark Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," this delay in securing a sponsor on time came at a heavy cost, as CBS unceremoniously decided to run a new series in the same time slot for the season 4 premiere of Serling's show. This new slotted series was titled "Fair Exchange," which ended up pushing "The Twilight Zone" completely off the air for some time. Per Zicree's book, this decision was not discussed with Serling or his crew, which led them to "frantically [attempt] to work out some kind of deal with CBS so that the series could remain on television."

What was "Fair Exchange" about? No, it was not a science fiction show, nor was it an anthology series — it was an hour-long comedy that followed the sitcom structure. While "The Twilight Zone" returned eventually for two more seasons, this sudden insertion caused a ton of backend problems and eventually led to decreased involvement from Serling himself, who only became more disillusioned with time.