How The Twilight Zone Used TV To Mourn The Death Of Radio

What made the original television run of "The Twilight Zone" (from 1959-1964) so special was the way individual episodes could function on multiple levels. Since the show was an anthology, and every episode had its own premise, it was free to explore whatever it wanted to. The first level of a given episode was the superficially exciting one that put you in the shoes of a protagonist faced with an unnerving science-fiction premise. But the other level went deeper, studying human nature at extremes. Host and show creator Rod Serling would show up to deliver the moral, but the twists, unhappy endings, and central ironies continue to be surprising and disturbing.

The series typically explored prejudice in the form of racism or anti-intellectualism, or in one of its most famous episodes, the idea of beauty standards. But it also explored nostalgia, whether for a bygone way of life or for the one that got away. For a show always aimed at speculative ideas of the future, the past was often in its sights.

Of the handful of "Twilight Zone" episodes addressing the idea of nostalgia, the classic "Kick the Can" is probably the standout episode. But the 1961 episode "Static" is another excellent one. It takes a fairly basic premise — a man named Ed (Dean Jagger) discovers an old radio still receiving broadcasts from 1940, but only he can hear it — and uses it as a tribute to lost love and the medium of radio that had lost its relevance in the wake of television. Considering how much "The Twilight Zone" made a case for the young medium of television being capable of real art, "Static" takes a fairly cynical view of it.