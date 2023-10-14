Filming This Twilight Zone Season 1 Episode Ended Up Being Too Hot To Handle

"Witness if you will, a dungeon, made out of mountains, salt flats, and sand that stretch to infinity. The dungeon has an inmate: James A. Corry ... a convicted criminal placed in solitary confinement. Confinement in this case stretches as far as the eye can see, because this particular dungeon is on an asteroid nine million miles from the Earth. Now witness, if you will, a man's mind and body shriveling in the sun, a man dying of loneliness."

These words grace the opening of "The Lonely," the seventh episode in the first season of Rod Serling's anthology series, "The Twilight Zone." "The Lonely" was the first episode to be shot on location once filming for the first season commenced, and the premise of the tale, as narrated above, presented an immediate problem. There was no dearth of actors who could do justice to the soul-crushing exile that James A. Corry experiences, and the role eventually went to Jack Warden, who belted a commendable performance despite challenging production hitches. The most pressing issue was to scout a location that came closest to looking like an asteroid — a stark, barren wasteland that would intensify the themes of otherworldly isolation that run through the narrative.

According to Marc Scott Decree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," series writer and producer Buck Houghton zeroed in on Death Valley, "the lowest, driest, hottest place in the United States," which left the cast and crew exhausted by the time they set everything up for filming. While Death Valley was the perfect locale for the story, the harsh natural conditions of the site left everyone terribly unprepared once they arrived, making the entire process feel like a literal trial by fire that was too punishing.