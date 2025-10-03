Netflix's Yellowstone Replacement Series Stars Gillian Anderson And Lena Headey (And It's Coming Soon)

There's no doubt that the bewilderingly busy Taylor Sheridan has created somewhat of a Western revival in recent years. Shows like "Yellowstone" and its various spin-offs (as well as the Sheridan-created cowboy series you've probably never heard of) have managed to rekindle interest in what was otherwise a mostly-dead genre (though there have been some outstanding Westerns in the last decade). Now that "Yellowstone" has wrapped up with its fifth season and the spin-off series have similarly ended, Netflix is aiming to take full advantage of this newly-revitalized interest with its own Western drama, "The Abandons," which is set to hit the streamer in 2025.

The show comes from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, and rather than mimicking the modern-day neo-Western style of "Yellowstone," it's actually set in the 1850s Washington territory. Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey star as the widowed matriarchs of two very different families; one wealthy and privileged, the other an underprivileged group of orphans. According to the series' official synopsis, the two families are linked by "two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath," all of which just means we should get plenty of family drama both on an interpersonal level and in terms of the two tribes clashing in no doubt spectacular fashion.

"Yellowstone" wasn't short on memorable female characters (Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton fought her way to her own spin-off, after all). But "The Abandons" puts the women front and center, with Anderson's Constance Van Ness intent upon ruling over the town in which Headey's Fiona Nolan and her clan reside. While we all await the arrival of the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spin-off, as well as next year's "Y: Marshals," "The Abandons" looks like it might well scratch that "Yellowstone" itch for most fans.