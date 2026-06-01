John Carpenter Wanted To Send Michael Myers To Space – Here's Why Halloween Stayed On Earth

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Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a look back at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

"There was talk of me writing and directing ['Halloween 6']. I had an idea for it which would have changed it; correctly and totally changed it forever so that it couldn't go back."

Those are the words of the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, speaking with Fangoria some years back about his would-be pitch for a sixth installment in the "Halloween" franchise, as recounted in Dustin McNeill and Travis Mullins' book "Taking Shape II: The Lost Halloween Sequels." So, what was Carpenter's idea? It boils down to three words:

"Halloween" in space.

Horror may not have been the genre Carpenter set out to direct, but he mastered it all the same. He only directed the original "Halloween," eventually leaving the franchise altogether. However, if this wild plan had gone forward, Carpenter would have boldly taken Michael where no slasher villain had gone before.

But before that, we need to flashback to the making of "Halloween 4."

"I received a call from [Halloween co-writer and producer] Debra Hill and she said, 'Dennis, I just wanted you to know that John and I have sold our interest in the title 'Halloween' and, unfortunately, your script was not part of the deal," said screenwriter Dennis Etchison in the documentary "Halloween: 25 Years of Terror." Etchison had been working with Carpenter and Hill on a version of "Halloween 4" — one that would never see the light of day.

At that point, longtime producer Moustapha Akkad gained full control of the series, eventually releasing "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" in 1988, a full decade after the original slasher classic first hit theaters. It was a return to form after "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" removed Michael Myers from the franchise. "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers" was then rushed into production and suffered both critically and commercially. But this is where things get interesting.