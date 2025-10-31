Why John Carpenter Tried To Remove Michael Myers From The Halloween Franchise

As many horror fans might be able to tell you, no one was terribly excited to make "Halloween II." John Carpenter's 1978 "Halloween" was a runaway success, making $70 million on a minuscule $300,000 budget, so it seemed inevitable that a sequel should be made. The problem was, writers Carpenter and Debra Hill didn't have many ideas for one. "Halloween" was so efficient and trim, there wasn't a lot of extra story to be told. Michael Myers, the masked killer, didn't speak, and was constantly described as a bleak, mindless source of evil and death. He was so evil, his own psychiatrist shot him six times. Michael was semi-supernatural, and didn't lend himself well to mythology.

Carpenter famously declined to direct "Halloween II," passing on duties to Rick Rosenthal. He and Hill still wrote the screenplay, but one can see Carpenter trying to step back from making "Halloween" a franchise. In "Halloween II," it was revealed that Michael Myers had been stalking Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) because she was secretly his little sister. Carpenter has repeated multiple times in interviews that he only included the familial twist because there was nothing to explore after "Halloween" ended. At the end of "Halloween II," Michael Myers had his eyeballs shot out, and then died in an explosion. This was meant to be the end of the end for Michael.

1982's "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" infamously didn't feature Michael Myers, Laurie Strode, or any slasher elements. It was a weird standalone project. Carpenter went on record back in 1996, in Vol. 3, issue #2 of the now-defunct Sci-Fi Entertainment Magazine, to explain that he was always uncomfortable with the sequel-milking of "Halloween," and how "Halloween III" was supposed to fix that.