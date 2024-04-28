Why We Never Saw These Bizarre Halloween Sequels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To the uninitiated, the "Halloween" franchise is just a slasher series. If you've seen one, you've seen them all. A masked maniac with a big knife wandering around different settings, cutting down anyone unfortunate enough to get in their way. Sure, while that might be true for John Carpenter's classic original, the series would grow increasingly odd and incredulous as the years went on.

As of this writing, there are four different "Halloween" timelines featuring Michael Myers. It starts with the original timeline, including the orignal "Halloween" from 1978, its sequel "Halloween II," the legacy sequel "Halloween H20," and "Halloween: Resurrection." Then, of course, is the colloquial Cult of Thorn timeline, which also includes those first two movies, followed by then "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers," and "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." There's also the remake timeline courtesy of Rob Zombie, and more recently, there's the retconned David Gordon Green trilogy that kicked off with "Halloween" in 2018, picking up 40 years after Carpenter's original and ignoning all of the other sequels.

Whew! That's a lot of "Halloween." Even better, it's a lot of weird "Halloween." Stylistically and thematically, no two timelines are the same. As the franchise would develop and key creatives Carpenter and the late Moustapha Akkad (and later his son, Malek Akkad) iterated upon a successful formula, "Halloween" would come to mean many different things to many different people. The 13 movies we have are strange enough, but between their development, the franchise could have gotten even stranger.

Here, we'll be looking at some of the most bizarre sequel pitches from the franchise's storied history, going behind the scenes to determine why these "Halloween" movies never made it off the ground.