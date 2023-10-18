Halloween II's Lack Of Direction Made Michael Myers Not Quite Right In The Sequel

What defines a horror movie slasher killer? Not all of them speak, so we can't talk about voice. Not all of them stick to a single signature weapon, so we have to find another avenue. The easy answer is the mask, but even that changes — Jason Voorhees wore a bag over his head before he found that hockey mask in his franchise's third film. So maybe it comes down to the walk. Jason is a lumbering beast, stumbling forward and easily distracted, the bull in the china shop (where the china is, uh, easily breakable teenagers). Freddy Krueger is a demonic spider monkey, his elastic limbs flapping to the winds as he pursues his prey.

And Michael Myers, aka the Shape, of "Halloween" fame? He's the shark from "Jaws" in human form: a merciless predator who simply cannot be deterred. He moves like he has a plan, a merciless void powered by an alien intelligence. Jason acts on instinct. Freddy acts on pleasure. But Michael Myers? He acts on something powerful and unknown, but all-consuming.

But when wonderfully-named stunt coordinator and performer Dick Warlock put on that mask for 1981's "Halloween II," Michael Myers was not yet a true icon. He was just the villain of a very popular, very lucrative horror movie from 1978. Expectations weren't set. No one knew what defined a Michael Myers performance just yet. And that led to a performance that many fans don't consider on par — and one that Warlock refuses to take the blame for.