5 Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi TV Shows That Still Hold Up Today

The 1970s was a great decade for science fiction, with plenty of sci-fi movies that still hold up today. This distinction spread to television, with the decade seeing everything from "Star Trek: The Animated Series" to the creation of "Battlestar Galactica." More grounded, but no less iconic, sci-fi television shows during the '70s included "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Incredible Hulk." However, not every sci-fi show from the decade is as fondly remembered today — if they're remembered by the wider public at all.

For every TV series, regardless of genre, that lives on in our collective memory decades later, there are many more shows that have fallen into obscurity. This is certainly true of science fiction, with everything from quirky premises to television adaptations of popular sci-fi movies growing forgotten over time. We're highlighting the best shows from the decade that barely get mentioned anymore, giving them the reappraisal that they each deserve. With that in mind, these are five forgotten '70s sci-fi TV shows that still hold up today.