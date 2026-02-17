Why Sci-Fi Author Harlan Ellison's Lawsuit Over A TV Show Involved Isaac Asimov

One could fill a book with stories of all the times famed sci-fi author Harlan Ellison was angry at Hollywood, or took legal action against a studio for stealing his ideas. The stories are notorious. Ellison was once so angry that a publisher printed cigarette ads in one of his books that he mailed them a dead gopher (a story confirmed by a fellow author). He sued James Cameron over "The Terminator," claiming Cameron ripped off an episode of "The Outer Limits" Ellison had written. He sued a studio when he saw the 2011 movie "In Time" for the same reason. And he had nothing good to say about writing the "Star Trek" episode "The City on the Edge of Forever." (/Film has written about the "Star Trek" controversies before.)

Indeed, Ellison has little good to say about anything, ever. In a notable 1979 interview with the Comics Journal, the author raved about how Hollywood was out of original ideas, and that the common showbiz practice of regurgitating sci-fi premises or ideas is tantamount to rampant theft. Reading that interview will give the reader a great idea as to Ellison's contentious personality.

That same interview mentioned a specific complaint Ellison had about the TV industry around the little-seen, one-season 1976 series "Future Cop." "Future Cop" starred Ernest Borgnine as a curmudgeonly Los Angeles police officer who, as part of a new tech experiment, is paired with a robot partner named John Haven (Michael J. Shannon). Ellison sued ABC over "Future Cop," claiming that the network ripped off the idea from a 1970 short story called "Brillo" that he wrote with Ben Bova.

ABC defended itself by saying that "Brillo" had, in spirit, already ripped off a noted Isaac Asimov ("Foundation") story called "The Caves of Steel."