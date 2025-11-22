'70s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Hold Up Today

In the 1970s, sci-fi was starting to evolve into the commercial genre it would eventually become. Thanks to the success of films like Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and George Lucas' "Star Wars," sci-fi transformed from an occasionally visited cinematic genre into a source of full-blown mainstream blockbusters. Throughout the '60s and throughout the '70s, though, some successful sci-fi franchises were already at work, squeaking open the doors that "Star Wars" would eventually kick. Multiple "Planet of the Apes" movies, for instance, were raking in money, while companies like Toho and Daiei found great success with their latter-day Godzilla and Gamera films in Japan.

Meanwhile, there was also a lot of heady experimentation at work, no doubt inspired by the success of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" in 1968. A lot of 1970s sci-fi was bitter and pessimistic about the future, matching a lot of the cultural attitudes at the time. Lucas himself made the dour and cynical "THX 1138" in the 1970s, while Andrei Tarkovsky made slow-moving, melancholy sci-fi movies like "Solaris" and "The Stalker." Charlton Heston, the star of "Apes," also made two notable dystopian thrillers in the form of "The Omega Man" and "Soylent Green." "Logan's Run" envisioned a future wherein everyone over 30 is hunted and killed, and Saul Bass' "Phase IV" posited that ants will soon evolve into our masters. Even John Carpenter's low-budget comedy "Dark Star" ended with a sentient nuclear bomb going off. There wasn't a lot to look forward to. Is it any wonder that the optimistic "Star Wars" was so successful as an antidote?

The following films are some of the better sci-fi films of the 1970s, and each one still holds up as either philosophical treatises or as bonkers, immortal entertainments.