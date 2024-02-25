The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Logan's Run
The dystopian sci-fi film "Logan's Run" is set in a supposedly idyllic future society where residents above 30 mysteriously disappear. The hedonistic metropolis is enclosed by a dome, and those who choose to explore the world outside — and the secrets that it holds — are labeled "runners." Michael York stars in the film as the titular protagonist, an undercover police officer who infiltrates the runners only to find that he, too, opposes the laws that he once worked to uphold and helps them lead an uprising.
"Logan's Run" was nominated for its cinematography and set decoration in the 1977 Academy Awards. It even received a special achievement award for its visual effects. The futuristic set and costume design were almost identical to the smash-hit sci-fi adventure film "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," which was released the following year. It's possible that "Star Wars" even drew inspiration from the 1976 film. However, its incorporation of emerging computer technology and mod aesthetics set "Logan's Run" apart from its more popular compeer.
It's been nearly 50 years since Michael Anderson's masterpiece was released, and unfortunately, not every major actor in the film's incredible cast has made it to 2024. But which members of the cast are still alive, and what are they up to today? Luckily, I did some digging so you don't have to!
Michael York (Logan)
Before he was ever a movie star, Michael York had a long and illustrious career as a stage actor. One of his first film roles was the villainous cousin Tybalt in the 1968 adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet," which he quickly followed up with "The Three Musketeers," "Cabaret," and "Murder on the Orient Express." It's safe to say his star was already firmly planted in the sky by the time he landed his pivotal role in the 1976 cinematic gem "Logan's Run."
Following his lauded starring performance in Michael Anderson's sci-fi film, York continued to ascend to stardom in the theater, television, and film worlds. He would go on to revive his "Three Musketeers" role in the 1989 reboot "The Return of the Musketeers." The actor also notably played Basil Exposition in the enduringly popular Austin Powers franchise.
As of February 2024, York is 82 years old and is still acting today. His most recent role was the voice of Clayton on "The Simpsons" in 2020, although the "Logan's Run" star is also slated to appear in the forthcoming adventure film "Quantum Investigations: The Quantum Heist" opposite Corin Nemec.
Jenny Agutter (Jessica 6)
"Logan's Run" was far from Jenny Agutter's first time in front of a camera. The actor started performing as a child in 1964 and quickly gained attention and accolades for her turn in "The Railway Children." She cemented her status as a leading lady on the silver screen at a very young age in "Walkabout" and continued to prove her worth as a performer in the years to follow. In 1976 alone, Agutter starred in both "Logan's Run" and the star-studded war film "The Eagle Has Landed" (which featured the likes of Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, and Robert Duvall).
Following her standout role in "Logan's Run," Agutter continued to work in both film and television across a great variety of genres. She starred in the Academy Award-winning film "An American Werewolf in London" in 1981 and went on to be featured in major television shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "Magnum P.I."
Agutter is currently starring in the widely beloved BBC series "Call the Midwife" as Sister Julienne. The series premiered in 2012 and is currently airing its 13th season. It has been renewed for at least two more seasons, so audiences can look forward to seeing Agutter on their screens for at least a few more years to come.
Michael Anderson Jr. (Doc)
Michael Anderson Jr. began acting in 1956 and was booking impressive parts right out of the gate. One of his first-ever roles was in the Oscar-nominated film "The Sundowners," which starred Robert Mitchum, Deborah Kerr, and Anderson Jr.'s future "Logan's Run" co-star Peter Ustinov. The young English actor also starred in the short-lived sitcom "The Monroes" and appeared on-screen several more times before landing his role in "Logan's Run."
Following his seminal turn in the 1976 sci-fi movie, Anderson Jr. continued to work primarily in television, making single-episode or recurring appearances in successful shows like "Murder, She Wrote" and "Capitol." He was even featured in an episode of "Magnum P.I.," just like his "Logan's Run" co-star Agutter. Anderson, Jr. retired from acting in 1998 while he was still in his 50s. The former actor is still alive today at age 80, although he has no apparent plans to return to the entertainment industry any time soon. However, his legacy will live on forever in his previous work.
Gary Morgan (Billy)
Before landing his role in "Logan's Run," Gary Morgan was an unrecognized fixture of American television. He had guest spots in some of the biggest shows on TV at the time, from "The Partridge Family" to "Happy Days." Soon after playing the role of Billy in "Logan's Run," Morgan found success in children's films like "Pete's Dragon" and the original "Matilda." The actor has continued working in film and television with small parts in notable series across a multitude of genres, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "NCIS," and even "The Amanda Show." His most recent role was in a 2017 horror film. However, he's slated to appear in several forthcoming projects that are currently in post-production.
While "Logan's Run" may not have launched Morgan's acting career into total stardom, it did jumpstart another career path for him: stuntwork. Although he is uncredited, this was Morgan's first time doing stuntwork (according to IMDb), having seemingly done his own stunts for the film. Since then, Morgan has done stuntwork for major franchises in every corner of the cinematic universe, from "Back to the Future" to "Rush Hour." He's also done stunts for popular kids' movies like "Holes" and "The Even Stevens Movie." In "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," Morgan even acted as the stunt double for none other than Martin Short!
Morgan has done slightly more stunt work than acting work in recent decades, with a steady stream of both. However, at age 74, it's possible that he will not be able to perform stunts himself for much longer. Still, he has years ahead of him in acting and stunt coordination, and it's safe to say we have not seen the last of Morgan yet.
Michelle Stacy (Mary 2)
Michelle Stacy only acted for six years, but in that short time, she managed to land some of the most iconic roles of all time. Stacy was a child actor in the 1970s whose first television appearance aired when she was just 4 years old. She was featured in countless shows, including "Police Story," which also briefly employed her future "Logan's Run" co-star Michael Anderson Jr. before they collaborated on the sci-fi film.
The Oscar-nominated film earned Stacy even more attention, which perhaps contributed to her snagging the lead voice acting role of Penny in "The Rescuers" (one of Disney's more successful and somber '70s animated feature films). One of Stacy's last roles was in the hit 1980 comedy "Airplane," in which she delivered the famous line about how she takes her coffee. It's a bit edgy to include here, but you've probably heard it before — the line has since been repeated several million times over.
Stacy has laid low since she retired from the limelight in 1980, and she will turn 56 years old on February 22, 2024. Her acting career may have been short-lived, but she made a huge splash on screen all the same.