Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan's Behind-The-Scenes Challenges Included Toxic Memos From Gene Roddenberry

A breakdown of exactly why Roddenberry was so upset over the script for "The Wrath of Khan" can be found in this piece by /Film's Witney Seibold, suffice to say that Roddenberry wasn't pleased with the more adventure-oriented direction the film went in. As I mentioned earlier, this would likely not have been a problem for Roddenberry during the making of the TV series, and for a couple of reasons. For one, numerous episodes of the show were very adventure-oriented, including "Balance of Terror," which, like "Wrath of Khan," was directly inspired by 1957's "The Enemy Below." For another, Roddenberry hadn't yet fallen under the influence of the massive throng of Trekkers (Trekkies if you're nasty), "Star Trek" fans and their groups who were an influential part of keeping the series on the air and bringing it back to life.

We know now, in 2024, how damaging fandoms can be to art and culture; if nothing else, they're a sterling example of why art should never be made by committee. Back in the '70s and '80s, however, they were a relatively new influence, demonstrating to studios and creators alike how they could help make or break a franchise. With all the discussions Roddenberry had with these fans, he began to get the notion that "Star Trek" should distinguish itself from genre traditions, using its built-in concept of a utopian, progressive future society to further ideas of conflict avoidance, diplomacy, collaboration between groups, and so on. These are all noble goals, but they don't easily make for good drama. While Roddenberry's vision of a new "Star Trek" would eventually become better honed, allowing for the franchise to thrive to this day, it had some growing pains, felt most keenly during the making of "The Motion Picture" and "Khan."

What Meyer, Bennett, and the rest of the makers of "Khan" were doing was following some of the core tenets of drama, making creative decisions that only sounded potentially dissatisfying on paper but, when executed on the level of greatness (as they ended up being), turned out fantastic. Chief among these decisions was the death of Spock (Leonard Nimoy), a choice that Roddenberry tried to stoke the fires of fandom against, but which proved to be an iconic moment in "Star Trek" and film history. What the lesson of "Death of the Author" really is doesn't involve a "right" or a "wrong" interpretation of a work. Instead, it's about freeing oneself from objectivity in art: you never know for sure until you try it for yourself.