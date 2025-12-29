This Forgotten '70s Superhero TV Show With Aquaman Vibes Was Canceled Way Too Soon

Primetime television had a brief superhero moment in the 1970s when shows like "Wonder Woman," "The Six Million Dollar Man," "The Bionic Woman," "The Incredible Hulk" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" became hugely popular with young viewers. Their special effects were primitive (limited mostly to miniatures), but what they lacked in high-tech pizazz they more than made up for with practical stunts (seriously, television stunt crews in the 1970s and '80s were absolute worldbeaters). They look positively quaint 50 years later, but, as someone who grew up watching them, they were must-watch television. Miss an episode, and everyone in your elementary school peer group would freeze you out.

Seeking to, er, ride the wave of small-screen superhero success, NBC introduced Patrick Duffy, one year away from stardom as Bobby Ewing on "Dallas," as the "Man from Atlantis" in 1977 in a made-for-TV movie. An off-brand Aquaman, Duffy's character washes up on a beach after a severe storm. He has no memory, but he soon realizes he possesses superhero strength, can breathe underwater, and is fluent in cetacean. He also has webbed hands and feet, though his weakness is that he suffers from light sensitivity.

After NBC reaped impressive ratings from their four "Man from Atlantis" TV movies, they turned it into a weekly series. After a promising start, the show quickly began hemorrhaging viewers, and was canceled after 13 episodes. How did the show's fortunes go south in such a hurry?