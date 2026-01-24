A Star Trek Veteran Helped Write The Short-Lived Logan's Run TV Series

Director Michael Anderson's 1976 film "Logan's Run," based on the 1967 novel by William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson, contained a dystopian future that all young people secretly dread. The movie is set in 2274, a time in which the environment has been ruined by overpopulation and humanity now lives in elaborate dome-like enclosures to protect itself. To ensure careful control of the population, all citizens are expected to volunteer for state-sanctioned execution the day they turn 30. A glowing crystal in their palms indicates when they've reached that age. This system, it seems, was invented by a computer.

If a 30-year-old does not volunteer for execution and instead runs away, they are chased by state cops who are allowed to murder them on sight. Before they turn 30, citizens are allowed to lead a sexually free, hedonistic existence. The cops are called Sandmen, and the titular Logan 5 (Michael York, who was ready to pass on the film at one point) is happy to be one of them. Jenny Agutter plays his potential love interest, Jessica 6, and the plot follows Logan after his palm crystal is activated prematurely. At least half of "Logan's Run" takes place outside the domes as Logan and Jessica re-discover the recovering Earth. The movie is a deathly warning for older members of Gen-X, although it looks and feels a little dated to anyone younger. It was a hit, though, and scored multiple Academy Awards nods.

Fewer people probably know about the "Logan's Run" TV series that ran for just 14 episodes from 1977-78, though. The show expanded upon the "outside the domes" sequences in the movie, casting Gregory Harrison as Logan and Heather Menzies as Jessica. Most notably, legendary "Star Trek" creative D.C. Fontana was a story editor/writer on the series.