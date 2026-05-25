All 9 Nicolas Cage Superhero Movies And TV Shows, Ranked (Including Spider-Noir)

Nicolas Cage is an acting institution all his own. The man can quite literally do it all, bringing his talents to an eclectic mix of styles and genres. When going through Cage's best films of all time, he can do sullen dramas like "Pig," awesome action flicks like "The Rock," and whatever "Face/Off" is supposed to be.

With all that, it's no surprise to see that Cage has dabbled in the superhero genre, but you might be surprised just how many superhero projects he's been in. He's starred in nine over his illustrious career, including both Marvel and DC projects as well as original projects.

Cage was even supposed to be in one other superhero film with the titular role in "Superman Lives" in the '90s, but it was sadly cancelled. Yet, like a glorious phoenix, Cage rises from the ashes, with two films on this list that reference the fact he almost played Superman. Cage is the kind of actor where his reputation absolutely precedes him where even his superhero projects that never happened are the stuff of legend.

Here are all of Nicolas Cage's superhero movies and TV shows, ranked.