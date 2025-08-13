Why Nicolas Cage's Superman Lives Was Canceled

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who saw the box office disaster of super-heroic proportions that was 2022's "The Flash" will surely remember CGI Nicolas Cage cropping up during Barry Allen's multiversal exploits. Aside from the fact that the CGI rendering left a lot to be desired, this uncanny cameo, in which Cage's Superman faces off against a giant spider, probably struck many as just a tad bizarre, considering it seemed to come out of nowhere. But for those unaware of the doomed "Superman Lives" movie, this ill-advised moment in "The Flash" was actually a nod to a notorious chapter in DC's cinematic history.

Tim Burton restored the image of Batman as a dark vigilante in the public's collective consciousness with his two movies, 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns." After the dark expressionist nightmare that was "Returns" upset a bunch of kids and made McDonalds rethink their Happy Meal tie-in marketing, however, Warner Bros. decided to oust Burton in favor of Joel Schumacher, leaving the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" director free to pursue other passions — one of which was the commerical disappointment that was 1997's "Mars Attacks." Luckily, Warner Bros. was also working on rebooting Superman, and Burton needed a win.

Buoyed by the success of Burton's Batman movies, the studio had decided to reintroduce a cinematic Superman to the masses. It started in 1993 when the company bought the rights to the character from producer Alexander Salkind. Though Salkind and director Richard Donner had successfully brought the Man of Steel to the big screen with 1978's "Superman," the franchise had declined with each subsequent entry, until the dismal "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (the worst Superman movie according to IMDb) killed it altogether in 1987.

With Burton's Batman success, however, Warner Bros. was sure somebody could do the same with Supes, and even took out ads to let fans know they were working on a new Superman movie before any sort of production had even begun. The company hired "Batman" producer Jon Peters to shepherd the new project and set to work on bringing a cinematic Man of Steel to a whole new generation. Unfortunately, the entire development and production process was fraught with all manner of issues, until the movie was eventually scrapped altogether.