VisionQuest Footage Description: First Look At Paul Bettany's Marvel Series

Remember "VisionQuest"? No, not the 1985 Matthew Modine sports flick/romance drama that also happened to feature Madonna's first-ever movie appearance. I'm talking about that nearly forgotten, long-delayed Disney+ series about Paul Bettany's android Vision supposedly meant to pick up in the aftermath of "WandaVision." Originally reported to be in development back in 2022 — the height of Marvel's "Put everything and its mother on the streaming platform" gold rush that soon collapsed under its own weight — this spin-off series has quietly remained on the backburner ever since, despite a few sporadic updates here and there.

Well, it's actually happening, and some of us have visual proof of it, as hard as that may be to believe. This is television upfront week, meaning that streamers and networks are currently falling all over themselves in New York City to showcase their goods. (This is the same event that recently gave us the news that "Fast & Furious" would be taking the offramp into streaming TV.) Now, it's Disney's turn, and they didn't disappoint.

In a sizzle reel screened exclusively for those in attendance, according to The Wrap, the studio provided an early glimpse of what this series has in store for viewers. The footage teases Bettany's return as Vision, albeit in his human form depicted throughout "WandaVision." There's also White Vision, the enigmatic "newborn" version who we last saw flying off to destinations unknown. Oh, and in case anyone missed a surprise bit of casting news, James Spader's Ultron also makes his grand return – both as the villainous robot from "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and as, well, Spader himself. Somehow.

Intrigued? So are we! Let's break it all down below.