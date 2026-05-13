VisionQuest Footage Description: First Look At Paul Bettany's Marvel Series
Remember "VisionQuest"? No, not the 1985 Matthew Modine sports flick/romance drama that also happened to feature Madonna's first-ever movie appearance. I'm talking about that nearly forgotten, long-delayed Disney+ series about Paul Bettany's android Vision supposedly meant to pick up in the aftermath of "WandaVision." Originally reported to be in development back in 2022 — the height of Marvel's "Put everything and its mother on the streaming platform" gold rush that soon collapsed under its own weight — this spin-off series has quietly remained on the backburner ever since, despite a few sporadic updates here and there.
Well, it's actually happening, and some of us have visual proof of it, as hard as that may be to believe. This is television upfront week, meaning that streamers and networks are currently falling all over themselves in New York City to showcase their goods. (This is the same event that recently gave us the news that "Fast & Furious" would be taking the offramp into streaming TV.) Now, it's Disney's turn, and they didn't disappoint.
In a sizzle reel screened exclusively for those in attendance, according to The Wrap, the studio provided an early glimpse of what this series has in store for viewers. The footage teases Bettany's return as Vision, albeit in his human form depicted throughout "WandaVision." There's also White Vision, the enigmatic "newborn" version who we last saw flying off to destinations unknown. Oh, and in case anyone missed a surprise bit of casting news, James Spader's Ultron also makes his grand return – both as the villainous robot from "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and as, well, Spader himself. Somehow.
Intrigued? So are we! Let's break it all down below.
VisionQuest sounds like a long-overdue sequel to WandaVision
Ah, take us back to the Before Times of 2021. The (mostly) disappointing Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn't yet been fully unleashed upon unsuspecting fans, many of whom were still riding that high from both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." "WandaVision" had just concluded, putting a cap on the first (and what many still consider to be the best) Marvel streaming show. The future was bright, superhero fatigue was a distant rumor, and it sure felt like Disney+ had opened up an entire universe of possibilities for where to take things next.
Five years later, that optimism feels somewhat quaint to look back on, but could "VisionQuest" provide some renewed reason for hope? That, and the fact that it's picking up directly on so many leftover elements from "WandaVision," feels like the main takeaway from the footage description. Bringing back James Spader as the villain Ultron feels like a stroke of genius, even if we aren't quite sure how that's actually possible just yet. From what we can tell, part of the footage focuses on human-Vision literally watching his android counterpart's memories — perhaps a visual demonstration of how White Vision regains his emotions and humanity. Ultron seemingly appears as one of those memories, though the idea of him appearing as a human adds a fascinating wrinkle to any theories. Joining them is also actor Ruaridh Mollica as a grown-up version of Tommy, one of the two Hex-produced "children" Vision and Wanda had together. (The other, Billy, factors into the events of "Agatha All Along.")
Trippy, huh? After an almost endless series of delays, "VisionQuest" will finally debut on Disney+ October 14, 2026.