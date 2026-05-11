Peacock Developing Fast & Furious TV Series, With Vin Diesel Executive Producing

The Fast family is taking a detour ... to streaming TV. The "Fast & Furious" property only recently received a long-awaited update regarding the eleventh and final sequel, officially titled "Fast Forever." But if anyone expected that to be the end of the road, we have a truckload of DVD players to sell you. According to star Vin Diesel, Universal is now developing a live-action series spin-off for the studio's Peacock platform. What a world.

In vintage Diesel fashion, however, even this straightforward announcement came with an unexpected bit of drama. Variety reported the news straight from the NBCUniversal upfront presentation held in New York City. While taking the stage, the actor and face of the franchise took it upon himself to reveal the following:

"For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space [...] It became [the right time] when Donna Langley started to oversee it all [both film and TV at Universal], because that's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space."

"The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the 'Fast and Furious' universe."

While four whole shows certainly sounds ambitious, Variety was quick to offer a correction. The outlet clarified that, "While Diesel said that four shows were in the works, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed it is, in fact, only one." Classic Vin, getting carried away in the heat of the moment. Either way, it seems "Fast & Furious" is coming to a TV screen near you.