Peacock Developing Fast & Furious TV Series, With Vin Diesel Executive Producing
The Fast family is taking a detour ... to streaming TV. The "Fast & Furious" property only recently received a long-awaited update regarding the eleventh and final sequel, officially titled "Fast Forever." But if anyone expected that to be the end of the road, we have a truckload of DVD players to sell you. According to star Vin Diesel, Universal is now developing a live-action series spin-off for the studio's Peacock platform. What a world.
In vintage Diesel fashion, however, even this straightforward announcement came with an unexpected bit of drama. Variety reported the news straight from the NBCUniversal upfront presentation held in New York City. While taking the stage, the actor and face of the franchise took it upon himself to reveal the following:
"For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space [...] It became [the right time] when Donna Langley started to oversee it all [both film and TV at Universal], because that's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space."
"The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the 'Fast and Furious' universe."
While four whole shows certainly sounds ambitious, Variety was quick to offer a correction. The outlet clarified that, "While Diesel said that four shows were in the works, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed it is, in fact, only one." Classic Vin, getting carried away in the heat of the moment. Either way, it seems "Fast & Furious" is coming to a TV screen near you.
This new Fast & Furious show will 'honor the legacy of the films'
Eleven "Fast & Furious" (and counting) apparently wasn't enough. The car-racing, globetrotting, save-the-world franchise is about to break new ground as the franchise comes to streaming TV for the first time ever. While it remains to be seen what it'll actually be about and which of the original stars (if any) will return for a Peacock show, we do know that the production will be led by co-showrunners Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who will also write the pilot episode and serve as executive producers. Vin Diesel will also serve as an executive producer, though it's unclear if he'll also appear in a recurring role or a cameo. For whatever it's worth, Variety reports that this series will "honor the legacy of the films."
The news is the latest update to a franchise that seemed to be spinning its wheels (pun unfortunately intended) up until recently. For years, we've been left hanging after the "Fast X" cliffhanger that appeared to put our #fambly in dire straits. That was swiftly followed by Diesel mounting a PR campaign designed to appeal to fans, but mostly left us confused over a bizarre list of demands that mostly felt like one bad idea after another. One of his more pragmatic ones was a promise to bring the series back to its street-level basics, which a Peacock series could theoretically accomplish. The only question is whether moviegoing fans will similarly make the jump from following the franchise on the big screen to streaming.
Until then, "Fast: Forever" is set to release in 2028.