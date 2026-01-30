The Final Fast And Furious Movie Has A Perfectly Ridiculous Title And A Release Date

As hilarious as it would've been if that monster cliffhanger that ended "Fast X" simply was never resolved and represented our final image of the car-racing fambly, that scenario is now officially off the table with the announcement of "Fast Forever." The aptly-titled sequel will (ostensibly) pick up where the previous film left off, resolving the dire situation that our ensemble cast found themselves in at the hands of the villainous Dante, played by Jason Momoa. For those who may have forgotten, he'd just detonated a dam, shot most of the supporting cast out of the sky in a fiery explosion, and was seconds away from wiping out our main characters for good. Oh, and yet another character inexplicably returned from the dead in Gal Gadot's Giselle. You know, typical "Fast & Furious" stuff.

So, how will "Fast Forever" tie up all these loose ends, you ask? Your guess is as good as ours, since we know practically nothing else about the upcoming movie. There's no word on a director or even any writers attached to the script (assuming there is one), no news on which actors will be back or which new additions will be made, and certainly no semblance of a premise to go off of in the meantime. It's equally unclear if this is still considered to be the grand finale of the franchise as well. What could go wrong?!

For now, we're in wait-and-see mode as production shifts into gear in the months ahead. Stay tuned for potential casting announcements, a director hiring (dare we wonder if it could be Diesel himself?), and, hopefully, a synopsis. What's important is that the fambly is back, baby.