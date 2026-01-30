The Final Fast And Furious Movie Has A Perfectly Ridiculous Title And A Release Date
We are so back, people. Despite the immense success of the increasingly ridiculous "Fast & Furious" films, things appeared to have stalled out after the even more ridiculous "Fast X" in 2023. The behind-the-scenes drama that led to director Justin Lin's departure already made it feel like a mess, while the power struggle that subsequently commenced after the movie's release (complicated by star Vin Diesel's bizarre list of demands) only made it all even more complicated. But, as anyone who's watched these films should know by now, you never turn your back on family. Just when all hope was lost, we've finally received the news we've all been waiting for.
Universal Pictures has officially announced that the next "Fast" movie now has an official release date and a pitch-perfect title, too. Get ready to rev your engines for "Fast Forever," according to Variety, as the next movie is scheduled to hit theaters with the force of countless amounts of horsepower on March 17, 2028. Diesel also took to Instagram to tout the news, posting a picture of himself and original star Paul Walker on the set of 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" and alluding to the troubled production history of this latest sequel. As he explained in the caption:
No one said the road would be easy ... but it's ours.
One that has defined us and become our legacy...
And a legacy ... lasts Forever.
March 17th 2028!
FAST FOREVER
The next Fast & Furious movie is officially titled Fast Forever, but we know little else about it
As hilarious as it would've been if that monster cliffhanger that ended "Fast X" simply was never resolved and represented our final image of the car-racing fambly, that scenario is now officially off the table with the announcement of "Fast Forever." The aptly-titled sequel will (ostensibly) pick up where the previous film left off, resolving the dire situation that our ensemble cast found themselves in at the hands of the villainous Dante, played by Jason Momoa. For those who may have forgotten, he'd just detonated a dam, shot most of the supporting cast out of the sky in a fiery explosion, and was seconds away from wiping out our main characters for good. Oh, and yet another character inexplicably returned from the dead in Gal Gadot's Giselle. You know, typical "Fast & Furious" stuff.
So, how will "Fast Forever" tie up all these loose ends, you ask? Your guess is as good as ours, since we know practically nothing else about the upcoming movie. There's no word on a director or even any writers attached to the script (assuming there is one), no news on which actors will be back or which new additions will be made, and certainly no semblance of a premise to go off of in the meantime. It's equally unclear if this is still considered to be the grand finale of the franchise as well. What could go wrong?!
For now, we're in wait-and-see mode as production shifts into gear in the months ahead. Stay tuned for potential casting announcements, a director hiring (dare we wonder if it could be Diesel himself?), and, hopefully, a synopsis. What's important is that the fambly is back, baby.