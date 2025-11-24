The Real Reason Director Justin Lin Left Fast X

Some sagas just don't know when to end. It's no secret that the "Fast & Furious" movies have remained in a state of flux ever since the release of "Fast X" in 2023, the blockbuster pitched as a two-part culmination to the family-driven property. The only problem, of course, is that there have been no shortage of problems. First came the shocker that longtime "Fast & Furious" director Justin Lin had parted ways with the production just as things were shifting into gear. Then came the behind-the-scenes rumors surrounding star Vin Diesel and newcomer Jason Momoa clashing egos. Now, well over two and a half years later, there are still no signs of a grand finale wrapping up the dam-busting cliffhanger and supposed death of all our heroes in "Fast X." In any other franchise, this would be a five-alarm fire unlike any other we've ever seen. For "Fast & Furious," we call this "Tuesday."

Apparently, we've only scratched the surface of this ongoing drama. While there remains very little movement on "Fast 11," we're finally receiving word on what really went down during the earliest stages of production on "Fast X." IndieWire has published an excerpt from an upcoming tell-all book from film writer, editor, and author Barry Hertz titled "Welcome to the Family: The Explosive Story Behind 'Fast & Furious,' the Blockbusters that Supercharged the World." Most fans have wondered exactly what caused Lin to walk away from his baby, necessitating his last-minute replacement with "The Incredible Hulk" and "Transporter" filmmaker Louis Leterrier.

As it turns out, it had to do with an ever-changing script, an unwieldy cast of characters (including Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Momoa's Dante Reyes), and a rapidly-rising budget all conspiring to halt this project before it even began to get off the ground.