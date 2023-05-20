Here's How Fast X Brought [REDACTED] Back Into The Family

This post contains major spoilers for "Fast X."

Even before "Fast X" hit theaters on Friday, headlines had already spoiled the return of a certain actor who seemed done with the franchise forever. The cat is long since out of the bag now, but that doesn't make it any less surprising in the credits scene to see none other than Dwayne Johnson show up as Luke Hobbs again in "Fast X."

What's surprising about it, despite Johnson leading the 2019 spin-off "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," is that the actor had indicated he was done with "Fast & Furious" back in the summer of 2021 when the last movie, "F9," hit. At the time, he and Vin Diesel were embroiled in a public feud, with Diesel taking credit for Johnson's acting, and Johnson making veiled references to Diesel as a "candy ass" in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Never mind the fact that Johnson had used the same phrase, "candy ass," in his Wrestlemania days. The beef, in this instance, seemed real, and not just a bit of wrestling theater. When asked who, against all odds, brokered the peace treaty with Johnson, enabling his "Fast X" cameo to happen, director Louis Letterier told The Hollywood Reporter: