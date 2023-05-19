Fast X Director Confirms That Yes, That Really Was [REDACTED] In That Final Scene

This article contains spoilers for "Fast X."

Louis Leterrier's new film, "Fast X," is wonderfully enjoyable hooey stuffed with explosions, chases, and acts of vehicular manslaughter that defy the laws of physics. It also boasts one of the largest celebrity casts in the "Fast and Furious" series, assembling most all of the familiar faces from previous chapters, as well as a few Oscar winners to boot; the film stars Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Helen Mirren. All told, there are at least 17 main characters. Also, in addition to Vin Diesel and his crew, the filmmakers also included several notable cameos from "Furious" actors who haven't been seen in a few films.

For Dom (Diesel), "Fast X" ends on a nail-biting cliffhanger as an evil villain named Dante (Jason Momoa) has trapped him right next to a dam that he intends to blow up. A plane just crashed, implying that many of his associates may be dead. Meanwhile, his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and Dom's sworn enemy Cipher (Theron) are stranded in Antarctica after having been kidnapped by a shadowy government cabal of some kind. Things are looking pretty desperate.

But just when Letty and Cipher seem stranded, a massive nuclear submarine bursts up out of the ice. What?? Then a hatch in the top of the submarine swings open and who should emerge from inside but Gisele (Gal Gadot), a character who was presumably killed in "Fast & Furious 6," but who survived somehow.

Leterrier recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Gadot's cameo and wanted to assure audiences that it was indeed Gisele and not a lookalike or twin. He was also careful to explain that Gadot was indeed on set for her performance.