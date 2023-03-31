Michelle Rodriguez And Charlize Theron Shot Their Fast X Fight Without A Director

After ten films in the Fast & Furious series, an eleventh immediately nigh, and a twelfth on the docket, one might see some themes beginning to emerge. Guys, I think these movies might be about family.

"Fast X," due in theaters on May 19, promises to be the largest yet, a pattern that this series has followed since its first chapter in 2001. With the "Fast X" budget rising to $340 million, the tenth installment in the franchise will unite no fewer than 17 characters, and sport a villain (Jason Momoa) seeking revenge for his murdered father, the villain of "Fast Five." Judging by the "Fast X" trailer, all the series' usually enjoyable absurdities appear to be intact, including a trek around the globe and a general hatred of the laws of physics. One can be assured this film will be just as goofy and entertaining as the last few have been.

Although, there is some trepidation in the mix. Director Justin Lin, who previously directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth films in the series, reportedly walked away from directing "Fast X" after only a few days on the job. The reason cited was creative differences, and he eventually agreed to remain on the production as a producer. His quitting, however, left the production in a bit of a lurch, and Universal had to scramble to find a replacement. Ultimately Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk," "Now You See Me," "The Brothers Grimsby") stepped in, but for at least a few days of shooting, "Fast X" didn't have a director.

This absence didn't prevent stars Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron from wailing on each other, though. According to a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actresses filmed a key fight scene with only second-unit directors present.