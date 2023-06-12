Vin Diesel And Jason Momoa Fight Fast X Feud Rumors With The Power Of Love

Is Universal even allowed to make "Fast & Furious" movies anymore without just as much chaos transpiring behind the scenes as vehicular mayhem in the films themselves? Last month's "Fast X" had already seen its fair share of its off-screen Drama™ thanks to original director Justin Lin dropping out partway into production after (allegedly!) butting heads with producer and star Vin Diesel. Then, more recently, rumors emerged that the Fast Fam's gravelly-voiced patriarch isn't happy about his "Fast X" co-star Jason Momoa yukking it up as the sequel's main baddie, Dante Reyes.

Dante, for those not in the know, is the son of late Brazillian drug lord and "Fast Five" antagonist, Hernan Reyes. He could've easily been another forgettable one-and-done vengeful villain out to get Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his Fast "fambly." Instead, Moma plays the character as a cross between Bugs Bunny — complete with his flamboyant, queer-coded tendencies — and Heath Ledger's Joker. He is absolutely the primary reason to watch "Fast X," and the clips of him rolling giant metallic bomb balls around Rome or painting his dead victims' toenails have unsurprisingly gone viral on social media since the film premiered on digital.

Radar Online, however, claims sources have told them Diesel is "embarrassed" about Momoa "stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself," with "Fast X" reviews declaring him the film's true standout. Diesel has also supposedly been telling people Momoa's "overacting" and "scene-stealing" hurt the movie. The former is known for taking the (increasingly nonsensical) Fast Saga dead-serious and has exerted greater creative control with each passing sequel, so none of this immediately reads as implausible.

If there really is trouble in paradise, though, Diesel and Momoa are doing their parts to hide it.