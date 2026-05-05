I've Been Reading Daredevil Comics For 15 Years - Here's What Born Again Gets Right (And Wrong)

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 follow.

I first met Daredevil through a mutual friend: Spider-Man, because Daredevil (Edward Albert) guest-starred in a two-part episode of "Spider-Man: The Animated Series." In years to come, I learned more about Matt Murdock through various Marvel encyclopedias (like "Stan Lee's Amazing Marvel Universe") and the 2003 "Daredevil" film.

The first "Daredevil" comic issue I ever bought was a preserved copy of #191, or "Roulette." It's the last issue of writer-artist Frank Miller's heralded "Daredevil" (a trial run for his reinvention of Batman), but also a perfect standalone story. It hit my teenage brain that craved darker superhero stories in just the right place. The 2015 Charlie Cox-led "Daredevil" TV series cemented me as a lifetime fan of the Man Without Fear, and so did Mark Waid's then-fresh run on the comic.

I finally went back and read Miller's entire "Daredevil" run in college, and then followed the ongoing "Daredevil" by Chip Zdarsky month-to-month. After Zdarsky's run wrapped, I looked back to fill in my reading gaps of definitive "Daredevil" runs: Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Ann Nocenti, Charles Soule, etc. I'll admit I dropped Saladin Ahmed's 2023 "Daredevil" run after a dozen-ish issues when it didn't impress me, but I've read Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett's new "Daredevil" #1 and I'm excited again to see where Matt's journey goes.

With all this "Daredevil" experience under my belt, I can now speak safely to how comic accurate the TV series — and its ongoing sequel "Daredevil: Born Again" — are. The short version is that, like Marvel movies, they adapt real Daredevil comics but rearrange them. The "Daredevil" shows, owing to budget, also have a much smaller scope and fewer superhero crossovers than the comics.

The devil (of Hell's Kitchen) is in the details.