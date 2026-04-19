Marvel Probably Won't Bring One Of The Best Daredevil: Born Again Comic Scenes To Live-Action

It bears repeating, but "Daredevil: Born Again" is not an adaptation of writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's famous 1986 "Daredevil" comic arc, "Born Again." Instead, the show adapts more modern "Daredevil" comics, in particular the late 2010s/early 2020s arc where Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin became mayor of New York City.

Mayor Fisk culminated in the 2021-2022 crossover comic "Devil's Reign" (by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto), where Fisk outlawed costumed vigilantes in New York City. In the comics, "Devil's Reign" featured the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, etc. Fisk also deputized several super-villains as a new Thunderbolts team.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe "Devil's Reign," unfolding in "Born Again," is on a much smaller scale. Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) anti-vigilante task force is comprised of ordinary cops. Besides Matt Murdock/Daredevil himself (Charlie Cox), the only superheroes who've shown up are the late White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Swordsman (Tony Dalton), and soon Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). Tom Holland's Spider-Man is unable to appear on MCU Disney+ shows like "Daredevil: Born Again," and "Born Again" showrunner Dario Scardapane has indicated he wants to keep Daredevil in a "street-level" niche away from other Marvel heroes.

Ironically, that dividing line creates the conditions for a jaw-dropping scene in Miller and Mazzuchelli's "Born Again." In the final issue of the arc, #233, Daredevil is battling nationalistic mercenary Frank "Nuke" Simpson, who Fisk has hired to burn Hell's Kitchen to the ground.

Out of the blue, the "big three" Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor — descend like gods coming down from Olympus. They put the battle to a swift end and remind Daredevil he's a small fish in a big pond. It's an impactful moment because reading "Born Again," you don't expect to see those three show up — nor should you in the televised "Born Again."