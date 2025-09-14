Why Superman Was A Villain In Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Frank Miller is a living comic book legend. For Batman fans, though, the greatest part of Miller's legacy is always going to be him writing and pencilling "The Dark Knight Returns" in 1986 and then, the following year, writing "Batman: Year One" (drawn by David Mazzucchelli). Both are typically ranked as the two best and most influential Batman comics ever. Yet, they're almost polar opposites.

"Batman: Year One" is a stripped down crime story, complemented by Mazzucchelli's realistic art. It's appropriately about Bruce Wayne's first year being Batman and so is set in Gotham City before it became a home for costumed criminals. In "Year One," Batman only fights gangsters and SWAT teams.

While "Year One" is the beginning of Batman, "The Dark Knight Returns" is the ending. Miller, who was approaching 30 and feeling anxious about being older than Batman, wrote a story about a 50-year-old Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement when Gotham needs him once more. "Dark Knight" is a maximalist comic; Miller uses 16 panel layouts when he's not drawing huge splash pages. He also dares to do things no other Batman comic would or could, like having the Joker perish in a final fight with Batman ... or Batman beating up Superman.

Indeed, "The Dark Knight Returns" uses Superman as an antagonist. Unlike other well-known heroes, the ageless Superman is still active. Now, he's an official agent of the U.S. President (a caricatured Ronald Reagan), contrasting the outlaw Batman. The climax of the fourth and final issue is Superman being sent to Gotham to make Batman stand down. Instead, the Dark Knight fights and defeats the Man of Steel with the help of his armor and some handy-dandy Kryptonite.

At New York Comic Con 2016, Miller said, "Superman is the best punching bag you can ever find." After all, who else can take more damage, and keep getting back up again, than the Man of Steel? In "Dark Knight," before his fight with Batman, Superman even takes on a nuke and survives.

"I always wanted to see Batman just beating [Superman] up," Miller continued. "I think both of us [Miller and Brian Azzarello, his 'Dark Knight III' co-writer] have a chip on our shoulder about the Big Boy Scout."

Miller has also said (in conversation with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" director Zack Snyder) that he's drawn to the "self-made" nature of Batman. "Extraordinary feats come easily to Superman. He can fly and then the rest [...] I enjoy an effort," as he put it. Some of these comments, and his writing of Superman, have led to assertions that Miller hates Superman or, at the least, deliberately puts him down in favor of Batman. Is that really true?