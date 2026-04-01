Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Fixes The Show's Most Underused Character

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 3 follow.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 opened by killing off Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) law partner and best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Without Nelson, the law office of Nelson & Murdock was also no more. "Born Again" resumed after a time skip wherein Matt had found a new law partner: Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), a former New York assistant district attorney turned defense lawyer.

Kirsten worked alongside Matt when their firm defended Hector Ayala/White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) for manslaughter, a story adapted from the "Daredevil" comic arc "Trial of the Century." But to say Kirsten stood in Matt's shadow would be an understatement. She was so sidelined throughout "Born Again" season 1 you started to wonder why she was even in the show. If she was meant to replace Foggy as Matt's partner, she fell short, but it's difficult to even call Kirsten a "bad" character because she got so little screentime to be judged.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 overwent a so-called "creative overhaul" that recut several episodes of the first season, excising some previously-shot footage for new scenes. We still don't know all the exact details on what was changed, but watching the show with that in mind, it feels like most of Kirsten's part was cut down. It's a shame, since she's a fan-favorite comic character who has a lively dynamic with Matt.

While the new "Born Again" creative team could've discarded Kirsten in season 2 (if she was a holdover from the old team), they've chosen not to. "Born Again" season 2 is giving Kirsten enough focus — with her own subplot defending vigilante Jack Duquesne/Swordsman (Tony Dalton) — that she actually feels like a main character now.