How To Watch The Batman Animated Movies In Order

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If you think there are a lot of live-action Batman movies, know there's dozens more animated films starring the Dark Knight. Some of the animated Batman movies stand out as the best, and are essential watches for any DC Comics fan.

For the truly daring Batman fans who watch them all, understand it's a task almost as gargantuan as when Batman goes out every night to protect Gotham City from the superstitious and cowardly. There's not quite too many animated Batman movies to count them all, but there's just enough that doing so might give you a headache. But if you're ready to take the plunge, here's a guide that'll be handy to keep on your perilous journey.

There is also not some grand canon of animated Batman; there's a handful of sequels or shared universe entries, sure, but plenty of standalone movies too. To account for these different continuities, this list will sort the animated Batman films into different eras by accounting for the movies that do share continuity links. From there, movies will be listed in release order.