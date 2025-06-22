Star Trek's William Shatner Played This Classic Batman Villain In A Forgotten Movie

William Dozier's 1966 TV series "Batman" is a brilliant, sublime comedy series, and may easily be one of the best ever made. Its title hero (played by the genius Adam West) and his sidekick Robin (equal genius Burt Ward) delivered their lines in an ultra-earnest fashion that was clearly satire, but that never once winked or hinted to the audience that they were in on the joke. They were square-jawed stalwarts who stood for righteousness in the face of cartoon anarchists who represented counterculture, sexuality, or just good old-fashioned prankstership. The world of Batman was broad and ridiculous, and "Batman" presented a TV series that somehow both vaunted and ridiculed that universe.

The villains on Dozier's show were typically played by well-regarded actors who took the opportunity to cut loose a little, or were hard-working professionals who loved sinking their teeth into goofy-ass comedic roles. The Joker was played by Cesar Romero and the Penguin by Burgess Meredith. Julie Newmar was perfect at Catwoman, although Eartha Kitt was hardly a slouch in the same role. George Sanders, Eli Wallach, and Otto Preminger all had a great time playing Mr. Freeze, and Victor Buono always made me laugh as King Tut. Even Liberace played a villain — and his own twin brother — in a notable episode.

The member of Batman's rogues gallery that was missing from the 1966 TV series, however, was Two-Face: a man bifurcated down the middle, split between evil and good. There were various reasons why Two-Face never showed up in Dozier's show (which we'll get into below), but his absence always seemed like a missed opportunity for Batman fans. Luckily, the problem was finally recified in 2017 with the release of the animated film "Batman vs. Two-Face," a movie animated to look like the 1966 series, and starring its original cast.

William Shatner was hired to play Two-Face.