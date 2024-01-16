The Correct Order To Watch The DC Universe Animated Original Movies

Though they've made a fraction of the box office of even the worst DC live-action movie, creatively the crown jewel of DC Comics adaptations lies in their animated movies. It's through animation that the potential of comic book adaptations really shines. Ever since "Superman: Doomsday" was released in 2007, we've had movies that faithfully adapt popular comics storylines (rather than just borrow the name for brand recognition and throw the rest away), original films with wild concepts, and even movies that build on continuity like the biggest cinematic universes.

This is one of the most interesting aspects of the DC animated movies, because there are two proper continuities, each building up characters and storylines and exploring giant crossovers in a way DC has not come even close to figuring out in live-action.

Given how little resources Warner Bros. have used to properly market this universe or make sure audiences are aware of its continuity, you would be forgiven for mistaking the DCAU for the Tomorrowverse or even the Timmverse. That's what this list is for. With the "Crisis for Infinite Earths" trilogy bringing a possible big reset button to yet another DC universe as "Superman: Legacy" approaches, let's revisit the DCAU and how to experience that universe in the right order.