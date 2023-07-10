What James Gunn's New DC Regime Could Mean For Young Justice Season 5

For fans wondering if "Young Justice" has been canceled, the truth is... no one knows. As in, not even the creators know because the show hasn't been officially killed, but it hasn't been greenlit for a new season either. As co-creator, Greg Weisman explained on Twitter, "Nothing has been done. No one starts before they get a green light. Who would pay for it?" Indeed, no work on the season has stopped, because no work even began, because the fifth season simply hasn't been ordered yet.

There's reason to be cautious. Warner Bros. is going through tough and baffling times recently, with canceled finished movies, high-profile shows going to other streamers, entire iconic networks being annihilated (albeit seemingly temporarily), and more. Unfortunately, "Young Justice" was never a huge ratings hit. The third season revival at DC Universe was an experiment in an entirely new platform, but when it failed and was absorbed by HBO Max, "Young Justice" went with it. Even though season four was a great return to form, it never felt like an event, and it didn't leave a big mark, so maybe WB will cut costs and scrap the show. Or, because of the streamlining, the show could be cut because it crosses over with what's happening on the big screen titles.

But then, there's another alternative, that it continues as either its own thing (like "My Adventures With Superman" seems to be doing) or be considered a different universe in the larger DC multiverse. There's reason to be optimistic. After all, James Gunn has expressed his admiration for the animated DC titles and even confirmed that shows like "Young Justice" and "Justice League Unlimited" were a source of inspiration for his new DC Universe.

Will we see more "Young Justice?" Who knows. But this show has survived cancellation once already, who what's another?