Why The Animated Batman: Hush Changed The Identity Of The Comic's Villain

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's 2002 "Batman" story arc "Hush" is in the hall of canonical Batman stories, so it was only a matter of time before it got a movie — and it did, in 2019, via the animated "Batman: Hush." But not every Bat-fan out there appreciated the changes the movie made.

Advertisement

One reason "Hush" has stayed popular is because it's self-contained, accessible, and includes lots of important faces. Chapters Four and Five even detour to Metropolis so Batman can meet up with, and fight, Superman. This makes "Hush" a great first "Batman" comic to recommend to new readers. The memories for "Hush" are so fond that DC has even roped Loeb and Lee back in for a "Hush" sequel, which is ongoing in "Batman" right now.

"Hush" has the same structure as Loeb's even more acclaimed "Batman: The Long Halloween" (drawn by the late Tim Sale) — an episodic story of Batman fighting his major enemies, tied together by a mystery villain.

In "The Long Halloween," that is Holiday, a serial killer that whacks members of the Gotham mob on holidays. In "Hush," it's the titular mystery man in a bandage mask and trench coat. Hush, who wants to keep his identity exactly that, has roped in all of Gotham City's A-list villains to help him take down Batman.

Advertisement

In the original "Hush" comic, Hush was Dr. Thomas Elliot, a newly-introduced character. One of Bruce Wayne's childhood friends, Mr. Elliot grew up to be a surgeon (hence the bandage motif with Hush). He's framed as a mirror image of the orphaned Bruce Wayne; as a child, Tommy cut his parents' car brakes so he could get freedom and their wealth. Bruce's father, Dr. Thomas Wayne, saved Elliot's mother. For the "sin" of his father, Elliot wants revenge on Bruce.

"Batman: Hush" the movie did something different — this Hush was a rebranded Riddler (Geoffrey Arend). In the movie, Thomas Elliot (Maury Sterling) was what he first appeared to be; Bruce's friend, who became another innocent soul who Batman couldn't save.

In "Hush" (both versions), Edward Ngyma developed brain cancer. So, he snuck into a Lazarus Pit, where the pit's power cured his disease and gave him enough clarity to piece together that Bruce Wayne is Batman. In the movie, Riddler then set out to get revenge on both Batman and Elliot for failing to surgically treat his cancer. He became "Hush" because he was a joke as the Riddler; only a new name could make him feared.

Lots of Batman fans were baffled by this change; why so drastically change the story you were adapting? "Hush" screenwriter Ernie Altbacker said he decided to keep the mystery of the story intact by coming up with a different answer to it.

Advertisement