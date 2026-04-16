Godzilla Minus Zero Is Doing Something The MonsterVerse Hasn't Dared To Do (Yet)

Godzilla is making his way back to the big screen later this year. We recently got our first glimpse at the teaser trailer for "Godzilla Minus Zero," which brings the kaiju to New York City. While the folks at Toho and director Takashi Yamazaki are being pretty tight-lipped on the broader details, the fact that a Japanese-language "Godzilla" movie is using NYC as a location is a pretty big deal. The King of the Monsters has rarely traveled to the Big Apple.

The other iteration of this franchise that has been going strong for over a decade at this point hasn't yet dared venture to the city that never sleeps. I'm talking about the MonsterVerse, which kicked off with the divisive hit called simply "Godzilla" in 2014. Directed by Gareth Edwards, it introduced us to the first American incarnation of the monster in 16 years to that point. That movie's climatic battle took place in San Francisco, clear on the other side of the country.

In the years since, the other movies and TV shows in the franchise have taken the action global. "Kong: Skull Island," as the name implies, took place on the remote Skull Island. 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" had major set pieces in Boston, Mexico, and even Antarctica. "Godzilla vs. Kong" had a memorable final battle in Hong Kong. 2024's "The New Empire" went as far as Egypt, Italy, and Rome.

Thus far, throughout Godzilla and Kong's complete MonsterVerse timeline, which spans decades, we haven't seen any action take place in New York City. It's been mentioned in passing, and I've even read a fair amount of the comics, but NYC is nowhere to be found in any meaningful way.