Godzilla Minus Zero Will Do Something No Godzilla Movie Has Done In Over 20 Years

Though information has been hard to come by, Toho finally pulled back the curtain on the forthcoming sequel to 2023's groundbreaking "Godzilla Minus One." As part of this year's Godzilla Day festivities, the studio officially confirmed the title for writer/director Takashi Yamazaki's follow-up. Get ready for "Godzilla Minus Zero." The specifics largely remain elusive but we do know that the sequel will be doing something no "Godzilla" movie has done in nearly 20 years.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that "Godzilla Minus Zero" (or "Godzilla -0.0") will be filming in both Norway and New Zealand later this year. Cast and plot details remain elusive but that detail itself is of importance. That's because, as Godzilla-Movies.com points out, this will mark the first time that a Toho-produced, Japanese-language "Godzilla" movie has shot anywhere outside of Japan since director Ryuhei Kitamura's Millennium Era 2004 entry "Godzilla: Final Wars." The American-produced "Godzilla" movies are an exception, but as far as homegrown products go, it's rare for Toho to film outside of Japan.

This report also notes that Toho is positioning the sequel as a "statement piece," with a late 2026 global theatrical release expected. "Godzilla Minus One" became the first movie in the franchise to win an Oscar, taking home the prize for Best Visual Effects. Produced on a budget of just $15 million, it became an acclaimed worldwide sensation, earning $113 million at the global box office.

"Minus One" became the highest-grossing Japanese "Godzilla" movie ever. For a 71-year-old franchise, it was all very impressive. As such, "Minus Zero" is a big deal. Toho revealed the title with a brief teaser, which you can check out below. It includes a new logo and, unfortunately, not much else. But it's more than enough to stir the pot.