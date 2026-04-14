First Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Brings The Iconic Kaiju To New York City Again
The King of the Monsters is back, baby! The folks at Toho took to the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today to offer up our first look at the much-anticipated "Godzilla Minus Zero." While much of the footage from this particular convention, which is mostly aimed at theater owners, doesn't make it online, mercifully, this was an exception. So yes, you can watch the first trailer for the sequel right here, right now.
This serves as a follow-up to 2023's "Godzilla Minus One," the first movie in the franchise to ever win an Oscar. It was also a surprise global hit, and Toho wasted zero time getting a sequel going. Takashi Yamazaki is returning to write and direct, which is good news for anyone who enjoyed his previous take on the franchise.
"Godzilla Minus Zero" will have a bigger budget than the first movie, which offers Yamazaki more resources to do his thing. Mind you, he did an awful lot with relatively little last time around. It's dizzying to consider what he might be able to do with more. Undoubtedly, this teaser offers but a taste of what he's cooked up for us this time around.def
Godzilla Minus Zero picks up where Minus Zero left off
While the specific plot details largely remain elusive, the teaser does give us a lot of new information. It appears that American arrogance is responsible for bringing Godzilla back after his destruction at the end of "Minus Zero." I.E., Americans doing more nuclear tests causes an even bigger problem – one that brings the King of the Monsters to New York City. If I may? Hell yeah.
It was previously confirmed that "Godzilla Minus Zero" was filming outside of Japan, becoming the first Japanese movie in the franchise to do so in 20 years. The fact that this teaser confirms that Godzilla is going global makes that make a whole lot more sense. The footage also confirms that this is a direct sequel that takes place 2 years after "Minus One." Both Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe return as Koichi and Noriko, respectively.
1998's "Godzilla" has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise. Directed by Roland Emmerich, it was America's first attempt at tackling the legendary franchise. It was also the first time that the legendary monster made his way to New York City. Now, Takashi Yamazaki, the man who directed this franchise to an Oscar, is bringing the beast back to NYC. That's a big deal and instantly makes this sequel an interesting prospect.
The bigger question is, what aren't we seeing? Is there another monster hiding somewhere in this movie? Or is it truly just the world vs. a bigger, scarier version of Godzilla? We shall see.
"Godzilla Minus Zero" hits theaters on November 6, 2026.