First Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Brings The Iconic Kaiju To New York City Again

The King of the Monsters is back, baby! The folks at Toho took to the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today to offer up our first look at the much-anticipated "Godzilla Minus Zero." While much of the footage from this particular convention, which is mostly aimed at theater owners, doesn't make it online, mercifully, this was an exception. So yes, you can watch the first trailer for the sequel right here, right now.

This serves as a follow-up to 2023's "Godzilla Minus One," the first movie in the franchise to ever win an Oscar. It was also a surprise global hit, and Toho wasted zero time getting a sequel going. Takashi Yamazaki is returning to write and direct, which is good news for anyone who enjoyed his previous take on the franchise.

"Godzilla Minus Zero" will have a bigger budget than the first movie, which offers Yamazaki more resources to do his thing. Mind you, he did an awful lot with relatively little last time around. It's dizzying to consider what he might be able to do with more. Undoubtedly, this teaser offers but a taste of what he's cooked up for us this time around.def