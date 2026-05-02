5 Must-Watch Western Miniseries That You Can Finish In One Day

There have been quite a few incredible Western television series and miniseries produced over the years (drawing from an even older tradition of Western movies and radio plays), but some of the best Western TV shows require a pretty large time investment. Series with multiple seasons, especially from the era of 26-episode seasons (or more!), can take a while to get through. Thankfully, however, there are also some brilliant Western miniseries that you can watch in just a single day.

For starters, there's the 1989 Western miniseries "Lonesome Dove," which remains an all-timer when it comes to Western TV shows in general. Thankfully, over the years since then, we've gotten even more excellent additions to the Western miniseries canon. So, with that in mind, here are five of the best from the past few decades, all of which are guaranteed to help transport you into the anarchy of the Old West for a day or less.