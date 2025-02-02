Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Wouldn't Have Worked Without One Actress

When Taylor Sheridan dared to venture off the Dutton ranch with a brand new "Yellowstone" spin-off, he did so by focusing on the first journey it took to get there. "1883" was the limited series that saw where the Dutton family tree took root and it just so happened to come with its own train station. Starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott (who originally trashed "Yellowstone") as its core cast, one of the most important names on the list was Isabel May as Elsa Dutton. A voice that hovers throughout not just "1883" but decades later in "Yellowstone," May's performance runs through the entire Dutton timeline. For Sheridan, she was essential to the gritty and unforgiving spin-off that, according to him, simply wouldn't work without her.

Strangely, the meeting between Sheridan and May began away from Dutton land when she auditioned for a role in "Mayor of Kingstown." Eyeing the part of Iris on the show, the job instead went to Emma Laird, but it wasn't a problem seeing as Sheridan had other plans. "When I met Isabel, the whole story, all 10 episodes, went right through my head," he explained to Wide Open Country. "I called Paramount and said, 'I'm going to sit down and start writing but I need to hire the lead, the female lead, who's a complete unknown, right now, before I start writing. Because it won't work if we don't get her.'"