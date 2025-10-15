Ethan Hawke's Overlooked Western Series With A 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch
James McBride's "The Good Lord Bird" might not be on the average reading list, but it's perfectly suited for a stellar television interpretation. Ethan Hawke and Mark Richard's Showtime miniseries adaptation is proof of this, as it competently translates the novel's somber premise and bizarre humor into a subversive, if overlooked, historical Western drama. Resisting the traditional expectations associated with Civil War-era stories, "The Good Lord Bird" embraces irreverence with great gusto, as it doesn't believe in audience hand-holding while delving into the darkest corners of history. After all, the story is told from the perspective of Henry "Onion" Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional character who becomes a part of real-life abolitionist John Brown's (Hawke) raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859.
This isn't a faithful retelling of history, of course, as evidenced by the "All of This is True. Most of It Happened" titled card that appears before the start of every episode. The story picks up in the Bleeding Kansas era as Henry crosses paths with Brown by accident, kickstarting his journey (during which he is mistaken for a young girl) towards freedom, and more. While Henry is spirited and resourceful, Brown's passion to fight against (and abolish) slavery shows in his every word and gesture, as heightened by an electric central performance from Hawke (who is easily the beating heart of the miniseries).
Hence, if you're looking for a straight-edged history lesson or a dry, self-important dramatization of true-ish events, "The Good Lord Bird" will disappoint you. While the show's 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for itself, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its sharp satirical tone, as well as its ability to blend boisterous hilarity with a dramatic narrative about a much-needed revolution.
Ethan Hawke delivers a career-best performance in Showtime's The Good Lord Bird
Hawke's Brown could've easily fallen into the pits of the white savior trope, but the "Before" trilogy actor expertly balances wit and sarcasm with sincerity and heart in the role, delivering some of his career-best work in the process. Johnson's portrayal of Henry is equally nuanced, as he convincingly captures the mindset of a newly emancipated young boy being led into violent battles that will supposedly end slavery in the U.S. once and for all. But even as he tastes freedom for the first time, Henry is forced to contend with the brutality of revolution, all the while playing a crucial part in Brown's grand, uncompromising plan.
Most of the series takes a tongue-in-cheek approach, which goes well with the chaotic gunslinging and unchecked violence that's constantly gracing the screen. These chilling moments are granted appropriate gravitas, but the story promptly switches tones before they start to weigh on you, as Henry's narration highlights the absurdity inherent to the events. This might sound odd without context, but "The Good Lord Bird" manages to incite meaningful chaos across all seven of its episodes. The result is a show that's thoroughly entertaining (yet fittingly farcical) at all times.
"The Good Lord Bird" hasn't received a whole lot of mainstream attention (yet), but it should. This is great television with impressive set design and remarkable performances, along with a tightly-woven story that never experiences a dip in quality. It also has a solid ensemble, making it a must-watch whenever you're in the mood for something memorable.
"The Good Lord Bird" is available to check out on Apple TV and Prime Video.