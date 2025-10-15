Ethan Hawke's Overlooked Western Series With A 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch

James McBride's "The Good Lord Bird" might not be on the average reading list, but it's perfectly suited for a stellar television interpretation. Ethan Hawke and Mark Richard's Showtime miniseries adaptation is proof of this, as it competently translates the novel's somber premise and bizarre humor into a subversive, if overlooked, historical Western drama. Resisting the traditional expectations associated with Civil War-era stories, "The Good Lord Bird" embraces irreverence with great gusto, as it doesn't believe in audience hand-holding while delving into the darkest corners of history. After all, the story is told from the perspective of Henry "Onion" Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional character who becomes a part of real-life abolitionist John Brown's (Hawke) raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859.

This isn't a faithful retelling of history, of course, as evidenced by the "All of This is True. Most of It Happened" titled card that appears before the start of every episode. The story picks up in the Bleeding Kansas era as Henry crosses paths with Brown by accident, kickstarting his journey (during which he is mistaken for a young girl) towards freedom, and more. While Henry is spirited and resourceful, Brown's passion to fight against (and abolish) slavery shows in his every word and gesture, as heightened by an electric central performance from Hawke (who is easily the beating heart of the miniseries).

Hence, if you're looking for a straight-edged history lesson or a dry, self-important dramatization of true-ish events, "The Good Lord Bird" will disappoint you. While the show's 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for itself, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its sharp satirical tone, as well as its ability to blend boisterous hilarity with a dramatic narrative about a much-needed revolution.